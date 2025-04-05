Bringing air taxis to India key goal towards Viksit Bharat: Sarla Aviation CEO

New Delhi: Aerospace startup Sarla Aviation. which recently unveiled the country’s first flying taxi prototype called ‘Shunya’ earlier this year, is aiming to soon start commercial operations.

Speaking to IANS, Adrian, co-founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation, said that bringing air taxis to India is one of their important goals under the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

“India needs a better transport system. This is where the idea of air taxis come into the picture. It can be expected to become an important part of public transport in the future,” said Adrian.

Adrian further stated that it is necessary to bring air taxis to India so that problems like traffic jams can be eliminated.

Air taxis can be used to commute to places like schools, malls, hospitals and airports. He described air taxis as smarter, more economical and convenient mode pf transport than traditional vehicles.

Sarla Aviation has so far raised $12 million in funding from various venture capital firms and angel investors. The company plans to raise additional investments in the future to expand footprint.

Indian investors have played a vital role in the success of Sarla Aviation and Adrian is extremely happy about this.

He said, "Most of our investors are Indians, and we are proud to be backed by some of the brightest minds who have built some of the best companies in this country."

Sarla Aviation is developing India's most sophisticated electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The development highlights India’s growing aspiration in sustainable urban air mobility and underscores the importance of synergies in driving innovation.

Focused on developing eVTOL aircraft, Sarla Aviation aims to transform urban mobility with faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions. The company plans to initiate test flights and develop additional prototypes, with a market launch targeted for 2028.



