BSA Motorcycles’ Gold Star 650 now at pre-GST 2.0 prices in limited-period festive offer

Pune: BSA Motorcycles brings festive cheer this Navratri with a limited-period offer for the first 500 buyers of its flagship Gold Star 650. As the lucky customers secure their Gold Star at pre-GST 2.0 prices, they will also receive an exclusive limited-edition accessory kit. The recent GST revision increased levies on motorcycles above 350cc from 28 percent to 40 percent, but BSA continues to prioritise customer satisfaction. It is absorbing the price impact to offer enthusiasts a unique riding experience at a compelling value.

Offer Details: Pre-GST 2.0 Prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

- BSA Gold Star Highland Green - Rs. 3,09,990

- BSA Gold Star Insignia Red - Rs. 3,09,990

- BSA Shadow Black - Rs. 3,25,990

- BSA Midnight Black - Rs. 3,21,990

- BSA Dawn Silver - Rs. 3,21,990

- BSA Legacy Sheen Silver - Rs. 3,44,990

Motorcycling purists can continue to experience the BSA Gold Star’s renowned 650cc single-cylinder performance and authentic British engineering at over 400 dealerships across India. Loved for its iconic design and engineering excellence in premium classics, the Gold Star now comes with the first-ever curated, limited-edition ‘Goldie kit’ worth Rs 5,900, featuring a tall touring windscreen, a pillion backrest, a metal exhaust shield, and a rear rail adding both purpose and style.

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, stated, “The BSA Gold Star has garnered a loyal following since its launch in India, redefining motorcycling as a lifestyle rather than just a mode of transport. By holding our prices steady post-GST 2.0 for our first 500 buyers and pairing it with our festive initiative, we invite more enthusiasts to embrace this lifestyle without compromise.”

While other premium brands have adjusted their prices following the GST 2.0 reforms which took effect on 22 September 2025, BSA remains committed to customer satisfaction. With the festive season in full swing, authorised BSA dealerships nationwide are ready for immediate deliveries.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can book their Gold Star starting at Rs 3.09 lakh and avail exciting finance offers, including interest rates starting at 5.99 percent, zero down payment, and a loan tenure up to six years. This celebratory offer is not only a way to thank BSA Motorcycles’ patrons but also reinforces the brand’s dedication to motorcycling purists who view the open road as a way of belonging rather than an escape.

BSA’s Design Heritage: The Gold Star carries BSA’s unmistakable British DNA, featuring a rounded fuel tank with the iconic badge, polished metal touches, pinstriping, and chrome pipes. Modern details such as LED lighting, wire-spoke wheels, and crisp switchgear blend seamlessly within its classic café racer silhouette. Sculpted lines, a tall stance, and a deeply contoured seat contribute to its timeless appeal.

Performance & Engineering: At its core, the Gold Star boasts a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine delivering 45hp and 55nm of torque, among the strongest and most refined in its class. Tuned for smooth power delivery in city traffic and open highways, it includes a 5-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and a double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks for confident, easy riding. Premium disc brakes, wide tyres, and finely balanced suspension ensure stability, control, and long-haul comfort.

This festive season, become part of the Gold Star story, a motorcycle built on heritage, engineered for today, and crafted to stand apart.

Peace of mind, guaranteed

• The BSA Gold Star is backed by the recently introduced ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’ – an industry-first initiative in this segment.

• The comprehensive programme includes a 4-year/50,000-km standard warranty, extended coverage options of up to six years, one year of roadside assistance, and a range of ownership benefits reflecting Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles' confidence in the Adventure's engineering excellence and long-term reliability.

• The company has expanded its sales and service network to 400+ touchpoints for easy access and maintenance.