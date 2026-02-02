Budget balm for healthcare infra; India to be a global hub for profs

New Delhi: The government on Sunday gave a strong push to upgradation and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, medical education and pharma sector with the Union Budget 2026-27 announcing a slew of steps, including those aimed at making India a global hub for allied healthcare professionals and biopharma manufacturing. The Budget allocation for the Union Health Ministry has been enhanced to Rs 1,06,530.42 crore, reflecting an increase of nearly 10 per cent over the revised estimates of fiscal 2025-26, the health ministry said, calling it a “significant milestone” in the government’s efforts to strengthen India’s healthcare system. To provide significant relief to patients, especially those undergoing cancer treatment, the budget proposed a full exemption of basic customs duty on 17 life-saving drugs and medicines.

A SHOT IN THE ARM FOR FLAGSHIP PROGRAMS

Also, seven additional rare diseases have been included for exemption of import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines, and food for special medical purposes. Building on an enhanced financial outlay, the Budget provides significant scheme-wise enhancements across key flagship programmes of the ministry, including e Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and National Health Mission (NHM). Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a comprehensive roadmap for healthcare reforms, reinforcing the government’s commitment to universal health coverage and inclusive growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the health ministry said in a statement.

The enhanced allocation, including strengthened financial support for the Department of Health Research (DHR) amounting to Rs 4,821.21 crore, a cumulative increase of over 194 per cent compared to the health budget of the financial year 2014-15. The scheme component under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been increased by Rs 6,175.96 crore (10.78 per cent), while the non-scheme component has risen by Rs 2,500.96 crore (6.32 per cent) over the revised estimates of FY 2025-26. The allocation for the PM-JAY as been increased to Rs 9,500 crore, registering an increase of Rs 500 crore.