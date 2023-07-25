Business briefs CashFlo widens portfolio with AI-powered payments, accounts payables automation suite

New Delhi: CashFlo, an integrated accounts payables and supply chain financing platform, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of its flagship Payments and Accounts Payables (AP) Automation product suite. The suite leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate tasks such as invoice-to-pay processes, approval workflows, and real-time GST checks, enabling businesses across industries to achieve operational excellence, according to a statement.

"Our product is designed to elevate the role of the finance function and make it a strategic partner to organisational teams...We are excited about introducing AI to enterprise finance teams, and the massive impact this can have on businesses across industries," Ankur Bhageria, CEO and Founder of CashFlo, said. *** Star Air to operate flights connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Pune from July 26 * Regional carrier Star Air on Tuesday announced the expansion of its network, with a flight connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Pune, starting July 26. The new flight will also offer business class along with economy class, the airline said in a statement. With the introduction of this new destination, Star Air becomes the only airline to offer a business class in the Hyderabad-Pune sector, it said.

"Pune is a significant addition to our growing network, and we are confident that this route will further enhance regional connectivity and contribute to the further development of all three cities," Star Air CEO Simran Singh Tiwana said. With the introduction of Pune as the destination, Star Air network now spans 18 destinations in the country, it said. *** Tata Motors announces offers for customers in Kerala ahead of Onam * Tata Motors on Monday announced a slew of offers, including benefits up to Rs 80,000 on its ICE and EV range of cars and SUVs, scratch and win assured gifts along with undertaking priority deliveries for its customers in Kerala ahead of the Onam festivities. Besides, making the buying process easier, the company has also partnered with top PSUs, and private and regional financiers for consumers to avail finance options such as 100 per cent on-road funding and EMI holiday 'Buy Now and Pay later,' Tata Motors said. In addition, it has also introduced two new variants in the Altroz lineup-- the XM and XM(S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Kochi), it said. *** Volkswagen Passenger Cars India extends flood support initiative to customers in Gujarat * German automaker Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Tuesday announced the extension of its flood support initiative to customers in Gujarat, offering complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) at no additional charge.

Along with 24x7 free RSA, standardised support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships is being offered until August 31, 2023, the company said. In addition, detailed and comprehensive service checks of the vehicle will be undertaken to ensure damages due to floods are timely repaired. Moreover, necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience, it added. This initiative was introduced earlier this month for the regions affected in North India -- Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, it said.