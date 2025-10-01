Campus Showcases Bold New Sneaker Portfolio and Expanding Women’s Line at Annual Retailer Meet 2025

Celebrating the deep trust and everyday connection between brand and partners, the meet spotlighted its newest innovations and strategic focus areas. Retailers were equipped with insights to better serve evolving consumer needs, particularly in high-demand segments such as fashion-first sneakers, women’s sneakers, and Campus’ flagship tech— Air Capsule Pro.

“Every pair we design only reaches its full potential when it reaches the consumer, and our retailers make that possible,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Campus Activewear Ltd. “This meet is more than a product showcase—it’s a celebration of shared momentum, evolving consumer insight, and the journey we are on together. From on-trend sneakers to women’s athleisure, our partners remain the heartbeat of our movement across India.”

The brand unveiled a diverse portfolio tailored to India’s everyday lifestyle—offering designs that blend style, function, and comfort. With the sneaker category increasingly influencing urban fashion, the showcase included silhouettes ranging from bold, maximalist statements to clean, minimalist essentials. Women’s styles stood out with curated, trend-forward designs that reflect the growing demand among young Indian consumers. The lineup also featured open footwear across genders and kids’ collection designed for all-day ease and durability.

Much like Shoecase 2025— Campus’ largest-ever distributor gathering held earlier this year— the Annual Retailer Meet was charged with energy, showcasing a diverse, future-ready portfolio with live demos and interactive sessions. The event was also attended by other company representatives who interacted with partners and underscored the brand’s commitment to shared growth.

Campus’ expansive product architecture—driven by technology, consumer insight, and design agility—continues to position it as a trusted lifestyle companion, with presence across 23,000+ retailers and a growing digital footprint.

As Campus marches toward its vision of becoming India’s most aspirational Sports and Athleisure brand, the Retailer Meet 2025 stood as a testament to the power of collective movement—rooted in trust, driven by innovation.

For more information or to shop the new collections, visit www.campusshoes.com.




