  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Cars24 plans to sell used cars in AP

Cars24 plans to sell used cars in AP
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Autotech company Cars24 on Tuesday announced its plan to sell pre-owned vehicles in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh as there...

Hyderabad: Autotech company Cars24 on Tuesday announced its plan to sell pre-owned vehicles in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh as there is an increase in demand from the young demographic of tier 2 and 3 cities with the availability of easy financing options.

Cars24 entered Hyderabad in 2016, as a supplier of pre-owned vehicles to the dealers of the city. Only from 2019, the startup has been catering to individual customers. According to Car24’s data, from April-June quarter, car owners in Hyderabad sold pre-owned vehicles of a total worth of Rs 103 crore, on the platform.

Speaking about its market in Hyderabad, Co-Founder of Cars24 Gajendra Jangid, said, “In the Telugu States, Hyderabad is our supply hub for pre-owned cars. We are present across four cities of the two States for purchase of used cars, however till now, the sales have been in Hyderabad only.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X