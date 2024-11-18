CashKaro Founder Couple Swati & Rohan Bhargava Launch ‘BAD’ Podcast to Inspire India’s Next Generation of Dreamers

The founder couple of CashKaro & EarnKaro Swati and Rohan Bhargava have launched their new ‘BAD’ Podcast featuring inspiring stories of real people who have turned their financial dreams into a thriving reality through affiliate marketing. The podcast series seeks to transform the meaning of “BAD” from its typical negative connotation into a term of empowerment by giving it a new definition – Be A Dreamer.

The debut season of the ‘BAD’ Podcast focuses on people who are earning Lakhs every month, often above INR 15 Lakhs, just by sharing their deal links on Telegram groups and harnessing the potential of affiliate marketing using EarnKaro.

The first episode of the ‘BAD’ Podcast features two remarkable affiliate marketers, Vishal and Ritik, who have broken through financial limitations to create a solid income stream. Emerging from humble backgrounds, Vishal and Ritik now achieve consistent monthly earnings of over INR 10 lakhs using the EarnKaro platform. During the episode, they share their intriguing personal stories, discuss how affiliate marketing has been pivotal to their success, and share valuable insights for those aiming to improve their lives and reach their financial goals. Their stories are relatable and highlight the potential of affiliate marketing to bring life-changing opportunities to everyday people.

Vishal and Ritik are part of the growing Telegram Influencer community, where they utilize EarnKaro’s special Automation feature (also called EarnKaro Magic Tool) to keep their follower base informed of the most lucrative deals as they come out real-time. By leveraging the EarnKaro Magic Tool, they can effortlessly convert regular product links into affiliate links, which are automatically posted on their channels. This automation allows them to focus on growing their community and driving sales without the hassle of manually managing each link.

Sharing her vision for the podcast, Swati Bhargava, Co-founder of CashKaro & EarnKaro, said, “Our vision for the 'BAD' Podcast is to bring forward incredible stories of achieving financial freedom and therefore, ignite a spark in every aspiring dreamer, especially those from smaller towns across India. As I met Telegrammers who are earning over INR 10 Lakhs a month, I was super impressed with how they have leveraged Affiliate Marketing to create this new financial reality for themselves, which is beyond what one could have imagined a few years ago! These stories are enthralling, creative, and will leave you inspired and happy about the endless possibilities we have to change the course of our lives! “

Vishal, one of the featured guests, expressed his gratitude, “I never thought my story would resonate with so many people. EarnKaro has given me a platform to pursue my dreams, and now, the ‘BAD’ Podcast lets me share that journey with others. I hope my journey can inspire someone to take that first step towards their dreams. If I could take that leap and turn dreams into reality, then trust me - - anyone can.”

The first season of ‘BAD’ Podcast showcases how affiliate marketing opens doors to financial gains and goal achievement for people across India. Episodes are available on the YouTube and Instagram channels of Swati Bhargava, Rohan Bhargava, and EarnKaro where viewers can follow these inspiring stories and join the journey toward bold aspirations.