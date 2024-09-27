CashKaro Shatters Records with more than 9 Million Clicks and Rs 150 Cr Sales in Just 6 Hours of Amazon & Flipkart Festive Sales

As India embraces the festive spirit, CashKaro, India's largest cashback and coupon website, adds to the shopping excitement with massive cashback offers and record-breaking deals. Day 1 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion sale registered an unprecedented surge in online transactions, highlighting a growing trend among shoppers eager to unlock maximum savings through the platform.

With Rs 150 crore sales recorded in the first 6 hours, CashKaro has reported an impressive over 9 million clicks. This remarkable growth not only highlights the excitement surrounding the festive sale but also underscores the growing trust consumers have in CashKaro as their preferred savings platform.

Consumers shopping via CashKaro on these platforms to save extra are particularly attracted to discounts on electronics, fashion, and home products, as cell phones & accessories, major home appliances, and beauty & grooming topped the list of popular categories.

Interestingly, the peak shopping windows occurred between midnight and 1 AM, with the highest transactional activities from Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kochi.

The Day 1 sale was for Amazon’s Prime members and Flipkart’s exclusive members only. These sales were live for all users from 12 AM on 26 September, and CashKaro aimed for a 2x growth in transactions compared to last year.

Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro, said, “We are thrilled about the numbers we have achieved within just six hours of the festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Just on Day 1, which was exclusive, we have recorded 9 million clicks and Rs 150 crore in sales. Our teams have made this happen, and this encourages us to work harder and strive for higher targets in the future. We are glad that we are enabling our customers to save the most with the best cashback offers in the industry. We are thankful to them for shopping via CashKaro and our partners for helping us achieve this milestone.”