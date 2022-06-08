CCEA approves increase in MSP for all intended Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2022-23

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved an increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all intended Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2022-23.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the approved rates are at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average cost of production. He said, the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for Sesamum is Rs 523 per quintal, Moong Rs 480 per quintal, Sunflower seed Rs 385 per quintal, Tur, Urad and Groundnut Rs 300 per quintal, Cotton (Medium Staple) Rs 354 and Cotton (Long Staple) Rs 355.

The Minister said, it will lead to greater investment and production. It will also provide assured remunerative prices for the farmers and will help in achieving the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said, it will lead to self-sufficiency and reduce dependency on imports.

MSP hikes of different Kharif Crops

MSP for Moong by Rs 480 per ton

MSP for Urad by Rs 300 per tonne

MSP for Common Paddy by Rs 100 per tonne

MSP for Paddy (Grade A) by Rs 100 per tonne

MSP for Groundnut by Rs 300 per tonne

MSP for Sunflower Seed by Rs 385 per tonne

MSP for Nigerseed MSP b Rs 357 per tonne

MSP for Medium Staple Cotton by Rs 354 per tonne

MSP for Long Staple Cotton by Rs 355 per tonne

MSP for Soybean (Yellow) by Rs 350 per tonne

MSP for Tur (Arhar) by Rs 300 per tonne

MSP for Jowar (Hybrid) by Rs 232 per tonne

MSP for Jowar (Maldandi) by Rs 232 per tonne

MSP for Bajra by Rs 100 per tonne

MSP for Maize by Rs 92 per tonne

MSP for Sesamum by Rs 523 per tonne

MSP for Ragi by Rs 201 per tonne

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50% over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at a reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. It is notable that, the return over MSP for bajra, tur, urad sunflower seed, soybean and groundnut is more than 50% over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production at 85%, 60%, 59%, 56%, 53% and 51% respectively.

As per 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, the production of food grains in the country is estimated at a record 314.51 million tonnes which are higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of food grains during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of food grains.