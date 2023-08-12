Celekt Mobiles launches ‘Mission E-Waste’ initiative

Mobile retail chain, Celekt Mobiles on Friday announced the launch of an initiative to combat electronic waste, ‘Mission E-waste’, Indiafirst green initiative for electronics. As a solution for responsible electronic disposal and recycling, customers will be rewarded with a discount coupon worth Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for depositing defunct mobiles and other electronic goods at Celekt stores.



K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries, Telangana, inaugurated the Mission E-waste and addressed by underscoring the significance of the ongoing digital revolution, which has led to the continuous upgrading of electronic products. He expressed concern over the prevalent practice of retaining unused or malfunctioning devices rather than properly discarding them.

He urged Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to collaborate closely with the company. KTR requested them to work together in strategic installation of e-waste bins at vital locations that are easily accessible to the public, such as IT corridors, Malls, Bus stops, airports, government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals.

Y Guru, Chairman and Managing Director, Celekt Mobiles said that the aim is to extend the reach of e-waste bins beyond their stores to residential areas, educational institutions, places of worship, and other pivotal establishments. “Plans are underway to introduce kiosks in public spaces, further amplifying the accessibility to responsible e-waste disposal, he added.

Celekt Mobiles has collaborated with three E-waste disposal companies. “This strategic partnership ensures that the collected e-waste is treated with the utmost care and responsibility, minimising its adverse impact on the environment,” Murali Krishna Retineni, Executive Director of Celekt Mobiles said.