Central Government Continues to Neglect Karnataka’s Welfare: Minister N.S. Boseraju

Bengaluru : The Union Government has once again demonstrated a stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka, disregarding the state’s legitimate expectations and pressing concerns, stated Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju.

In 2023, 223 out of 236 taluks in Karnataka experienced severe drought conditions, leading to crop damage over 48 lakh hectares and financial losses estimated at ₹35,162 crore. Despite the state government’s compensation request of ₹18,171 crore, the Centre sanctioned only ₹3,454 crore through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Additionally, despite heavy rain-induced damages in 2024, particularly in Bengaluru, no financial assistance has been provided through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

Moreover, key water infrastructure projects like Mahadayi, Krishna, and Mekedatu continue to face unwarranted delays due to the Centre’s inaction. Declaring the Upper Bhadra River Project as a national project would be a game-changer for drought-prone regions such as Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davangere, as it has already been approved by the Public Investment Committee. However, the Union Budget has once again failed to address this crucial demand.

Continued Injustice to Kalyan Karnataka

The Kalyan Karnataka region (formerly Hyderabad-Karnataka) faces persistent regional disparities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The State Government has been allocating ₹5,000 crore annually for the region’s development, and both Hon’ble Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had urged the Centre to allocate an additional ₹5,000 crore in the Union Budget. However, this critical demand has been completely ignored, further deepening regional inequalities.

Furthermore, despite severe water scarcity in several districts, Karnataka’s request for increased support under Atal Bhujal Yojana, PMKSY, and the RRR scheme to enhance groundwater resources has received no response.

AIIMS in Raichur: A Long-Pending Demand Ignored

Raichur, classified as an Aspirational District and granted special status under Article 371(J), has long been awaiting an AIIMS institution to improve healthcare access. The Chief Minister has repeatedly written to the Centre, committing necessary support, but the Union Government has failed to address this demand in the budget, causing yet another setback for the state Boseraju adds.