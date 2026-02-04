Centre giving big push to deep-sea fishing & Blue Economy

New Delhi: As part of the "whole of government approach", the Ministry of Cooperation is collaborating with the Department of Fisheries, through a Joint Working Group (JWG), to promote small-scale fishermen’s participation in deep-sea fishing, value-chain development, processing, and exports, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Department of Fisheries is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with the highest-ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore from the Financial Year 2020-21 for holistic development of fisheries and the well-being of fishermen and fish farmers, and one of the key objectives of the flagship scheme is to empower the traditional and small-scale fishers to undertake deep-sea fishing. Under the PMMSY, financial support is provided to traditional fishers for the acquisition of deep-sea fishing vessels as well as the upgradation of existing fishing vessels for export competency.

The Ministry of Cooperation facilitates the programme by strengthening fishery cooperatives and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) through access to institutional finance, cooperative-based asset creation and coordinated implementation through NCDC, while the Department of Fisheries provides the policy framework, technical guidance and scheme-based support for deep-sea fishing and allied fisheries activities, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Both Ministries work in close coordination to promote collectivisation of fishers, deployment of deep-sea fishing vessels, development of processing and chilling infrastructure, and strengthening of the marine fisheries value chain through fishery cooperatives and FFPOs.

The Department of Fisheries is also implementing the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) with a total fund size of Rs 7,522.48 crore since 2018-19. The Centre has, inter alia, approved for providing a credit guarantee facility under the FIDF.

Financial assistance has been provided through the NCDC under the PMMSY and the FIDF for the development of marine fisheries infrastructure through cooperatives, the minister said.

The PMMSY inter alia envisages support towards livelihood strengthening activities such as providing boats and nets to traditional fishermen, support for communication and tracking devices, providing sea-safety kits, insurance cover to fishers, support for acquisition of deep-sea fishing vessels, alternative/additional livelihood activities like seaweed cultivation & bivalve culture, training & skill development, support towards cold-chain and marketing facilities.

Besides, the scheme also envisages the construction of fishing harbours and fish landing centres, ensuring safe landing and berthing of fishing vessels.

The FIDF inter-alia provides concessional finance for development of various fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure facilities to the eligible entities (EEs), including state governments/Union Territories and state entities for development of identified fisheries infrastructure facilities including construction of fishing garbours and fish landing centres, deep sea fishing vessels, cold chain facilities, fish markets, and mariculture units and its allied activities for supporting coastal livelihood empowerment, fish export growth and sustainable resource management, the minister added.



