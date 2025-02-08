Centre inks Rs 642 cr contract with BEL for 28 EON-51 systems for Indian Navy

New Delhi : The Ministry of Defence on Saturday signed a Rs 642 crore contract with government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Delhi for the procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for the Indian Navy.

EON-51 is an Electro Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imagers devices.

The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, said the ministry in a statement.

The procurement of 28 EON-51 systems is for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 642.17 crore, including taxes under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking BEL last month secured additional orders worth Rs 531 crore over the last two weeks.

Major orders include advanced Composite Communication System for ship, Communication equipment, Medical Electronics, Electro Optics, Active Radar Homing Head for missiles, Class Room Jammers, Spares, Services, etc.

With this fresh batch of orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 10,893 crore in the current financial year.

BEL had also announced additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since the last disclosure on December 23 at the fag end of this year, it said.

Major orders include Platform Screen Doors for Metro Rail, Radars, Communication equipment, Jammers, Seekers, Upgraded Submarine Sonar, Upgraded Satcom Terminals, test stations, spares and services.

These orders had taken the BEL order book to Rs 9,801 crore for the current financial year.

BEL reported a 47.3 per cent growth in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2024 to Rs 1,316.06 crore, compared to Rs 893.30 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,754.15 crore in the third quarter of 2023-24, registering a growth of 49.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis.