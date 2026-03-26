Centre notifies order to boost natural gas infra, improve access to piped natural gas

New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen natural gas infrastructure and improve ease of doing business, the government has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The order, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.

The order comes into immediate effect and establishes a comprehensive, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for efficient gas distribution, rapid infrastructure expansion, and equitable access to cleaner energy.

The order aims to facilitate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, improve last-mile connectivity, and promote a shift towards cleaner fuels for cooking, transport and industrial purposes, thereby strengthening energy security and supporting India’s transition to a gas-based economy.