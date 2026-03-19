Ceramic tiles industry to witness 1-2% dip in revenue

New Delhi: The Indian ceramic tiles industry is expected to witness a 1-2 per cent decline in revenue this fiscal, marking the second consecutive year of fall, due to the war in West Asia, which is affecting production and exports amid supply constraints, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.

The ongoing developments in West Asia have a twin impact on the Rs 53,000-crore Indian ceramic tiles industry, the agency said in a statement.

"One, exports to the ME (Middle East) have been impacted by logistical challenges and supply-chain realignment. Notably, exports constitute 40 per cent of the industry's revenue, with the ME accounting for 15 per cent of ceramic exports," it said.

Export revenue may decline 6-7 per cent due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted deliveries and increased freight and insurance costs, the ratings agency noted. This has not only halted exports to ME but also raised the cost of exports to other regions, it added.

On the other hand, Crisil Ratings said, the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane -- key raw materials that make up 35 per cent of the cost of goods sold (COGS) -- has been curtailed, forcing most ceramic plants to either shut down production or operate at significantly reduced levels.