Chitkara University Pioneers FinTech Education with the Launch of Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence

In a move set to revolutionise the landscape of FinTech education in India, Chitkara University has officially launched the Dr Raj P Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence at its Rajpura campus in Punjab. The Centre, the first of its kind within a university setting, aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the rapidly expanding Financial Technology sector, offering students a unique blend of academic learning and industry-driven expertise.

The launch of the Centre marks a significant milestone in India's ambition to lead the global FinTech revolution by equipping young professionals with the necessary skills to excel in this dynamic industry. The Centre will offer a specialized curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, preparing students for the real-world challenges of the FinTech ecosystem.

Dr Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "The launch of the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence is a milestone that is especially close to my heart, as it reflects my deep commitment to giving back to the FinTech sector and creating new FinTech opportunities for professionals. This Centre will bridge the crucial gap between academia and industry, offering a unique curriculum that integrates theoretical learning with hands-on training, ensuring that students are not only academically equipped but also industry ready. By nurturing the next generation of FinTech leaders, the Centre will contribute to India’s vision of building a skilled workforce capable of driving the global FinTech revolution.”

As the FinTech sector continues to experience exponential growth in India, fuelled by innovations in digital banking, mobile payments, and investment technologies, the demand for skilled professionals in areas like product management, data science, cybersecurity, and digital compliance has never been greater. The Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence will help fill this gap by providing students with not just academic training but a platform to engage directly with industry pioneers, equipping them with the knowledge and networks to excel in the competitive FinTech job market.

“We are proud to establish the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence at Chitkara University,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor Chitkara University. “This initiative marks a new chapter in industry-focused education. With emphasis on FinTech, it will equip our students with the practical skills, insights, and industry connections needed to thrive in a fast-evolving sector. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this Centre will create for students and its contribution to driving innovation in FinTech across India.”

India’s Growing FinTech Landscape

India’s FinTech sector has witnessed a rapid surge in recent years, driven by increasing internet penetration, a growing number of tech-savvy consumers, and government-backed initiatives like Digital India and UPI (Unified Payments Interface). As India continues to be a global hub for financial technology, the need for a highly skilled workforce is critical to sustaining this growth and ensuring the country’s leadership in the sector.

Chitkara University’s new Centre of Excellence stands poised to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand by providing world-class education and industry exposure to its students. Through this initiative, Chitkara University is not only enhancing its academic offerings but also contributing significantly to India’s broader goal of becoming a global leader in FinTech innovation.