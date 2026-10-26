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CISF, SBI facilitate insurance and welfare benefits for families of 4 deceased personnel
In Short
The ceremony was attended by Praveer Ranjan, Director General, CISF; Vijay Prakash, ADG(Headquarters), CISF; and Binita Thakur, ADG (Airport Sector), CISF.
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in association with the State Bank of India (SBI), organised a cheque felicitation ceremony at CISF Headquarters in the national capital on Monday to facilitate financial assistance and welfare benefits for the families of four CISF personnel who died on 29 September 2026 while serving at CISF Unit SHEP Sewa-II.
The ceremony was attended by Praveer Ranjan, Director General, CISF; Vijay Prakash, ADG(Headquarters), CISF; and Binita Thakur, ADG (Airport Sector), CISF.
Senior SBI officials present included Harinath Mishra, Advisor, SBI; and Ajit Poddar, General Manager, SBI and Suchitra Jain, DGM, SBI.
The four deceased personnel were Assistant Commandant/Executive Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI/Executive Lachman Singh, Constable/GD Md. Rafiq and Constable/GD Sanjeev Kumar.
Financial assistance for each family:
▪️ Rs 1crore under Personal Accident Insurance (PAI)
▪️ Rs 10 lakh under Group Term Life Insurance (GTLI)
▪️ Rs 20 lakh from the CISF Risk Fund for the next of kin.
▪️ Rs 5 lakh from the CISF Risk Fund for the parents.
▪️ Rs 35,000 towards funeral expenses
▪️ Rs 25 lakh in ex-gratia assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
The total value of the above financial assistance is Rs 1.6 crore per family, including the MHA ex-gratia amount pending release. The pension cases of all four personnel have been submitted to the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO), New Delhi,for processing.
During the ceremony, senior CISF and SBI officials interacted with the bereaved families and reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating the settlement of admissible financial benefits.
CISF reiterated its commitment to the welfare of the families and assured continued assistance in resolving pending financial and pension-related matters. Eligible dependants may also be considered for compassionate appointment in accordance with the applicable rules.
The initiative reflects the coordination between CISF and SBI to facilitate insurance claims and other welfare benefits for the families of deceased personnel.
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