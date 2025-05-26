Citizens Specialty Hospital Urges Women to Get Early Scans for Early Detection of Ectopic Pregnancy

Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad has successfully treated a 23-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening ruptured ectopic pregnancy. The patient, Sadiya (name changed), was brought to the hospital in critical condition, experiencing severe abdominal pain, breathlessness, dizziness, and weakness. The medical team promptly diagnosed a right ruptured ectopic pregnancy and took immediate action to save her life.

The incidence of ectopic pregnancy in India has been rising over time. Such pregnancies can lead to serious issues like internal bleeding, tube rupture, or shock, posing a danger to the mother’s life, if not detected early. In this case, Ms. Sadiya’s condition was critical due to excessive internal bleeding. The hospital’s expert team led by Dr Jyothi Kankanala, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, performed a minimally invasive surgery to remove the affected fallopian tube (uterine tube), successfully stabilizing her condition with multidisciplinary approach to prevent further complications.

Highlighting the hospital’s commitment to quality healthcare, Dr Prabhakar P., RCOO, Citizens Specialty Hospital, added, "At Citizens Specialty Hospital, we prioritize rapid response and precision in critical cases. Our multidisciplinary team worked seamlessly to ensure the best outcome for the patient. This case reinforces our expertise in handling high-risk emergencies with utmost efficiency."

Speaking about the case, Dr Jyothi Kankanala stated, "It is very important to diagnose this kind of pregnancy early because it can be fatal. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus. Ectopic pregnancies can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated on time.

I strongly urge women to undergo early pregnancy scans to detect and prevent complications. Our quick intervention and advanced surgical techniques ensured that the patient received the best possible care. She is now recovering well and has been discharged in stable condition."

The patient was closely monitored post-surgery and discharged in stable condition with guidance for a full recovery. This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and expert medical intervention in managing ectopic pregnancies effectively.