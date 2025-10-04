Live
City Gas Pipeline Damaged in Hindupur Due to Unauthorized Excavation; THINK Gas Swiftly Restores Connections
THINK Gas urges contractors to use ‘Dial Before You Dig’ – Call 1800 2022 999 before any road excavation work to prevent gas leaks and accidents.
City gas supply in Hindupur faced a brief disruption after THINK Gas (formerly AG&P Pratham) pipeline was accidentally damaged during unauthorized excavation work carried out for laying an optical Fiber cable Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd on behalf of Bharti Airtel near Housing Board Colony, Hindupur. The emergency response team at THINK Gas swiftly isolated the affected sections and restored gas supply within 10 minutes, ensuring public safety and minimizing inconvenience to residents. While an official police complaint has been lodged by THINK Gas against the responsible party, the company has urged all contractors and civic works agencies to notify the City Municipal authorities or the CGD company in advance through the official ‘Dial Before You Dig’ number – 1800 2022 999.
The disruption occurred on 23rd September at 02:28 PM when a 125 mm MDPE charged pipeline was damaged near Housing Board Colony, Hindupur during third party excavation works. However, THINK Gas swiftly reached the site and restored the supply.
These incidents underscore the urgent need for all contractors and civic agencies to strictly follow safety protocols before undertaking any road digging or construction work. Public safety and uninterrupted energy supply rely on such responsible action. Under IPC Sections 285 and 336, negligent and unauthorized damage to gas infrastructure is a criminal offense, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25 crore.
THINK Gas has built a robust natural gas network in Anantapur and Kadappa region to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, businesses, and industries, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport. The company urges all citizens and contractors to cooperate in preventing such avoidable safety breaches.