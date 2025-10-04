City Gas Pipeline Damaged in Hindupur Due to Unauthorized Excavation; THINK Gas Swiftly Restores Connections

The disruption occurred on 23rd September at 02:28 PM when a 125 mm MDPE charged pipeline was damaged near Housing Board Colony, Hindupur during third party excavation works. However, THINK Gas swiftly reached the site and restored the supply.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for all contractors and civic agencies to strictly follow safety protocols before undertaking any road digging or construction work. Public safety and uninterrupted energy supply rely on such responsible action. Under IPC Sections 285 and 336, negligent and unauthorized damage to gas infrastructure is a criminal offense, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25 crore.

THINK Gas has built a robust natural gas network in Anantapur and Kadappa region to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, businesses, and industries, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport. The company urges all citizens and contractors to cooperate in preventing such avoidable safety breaches.