CMD Of NLC India Limited Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli Honoured With Governance Now 12th PSU Leadership Award

The Governance Now PSU Awards recognise exceptional leadership, innovation, and governance practices across India’s Public Sector Undertakings. Shri Motupalli received the honour in recognition of his visionary leadership, strategic direction, and transformative initiatives that have significantly strengthened the operational performance and sustainable growth trajectory of NLC India Limited.

Under his leadership, NLC India Limited has continued to play a pivotal role in India’s energy sector, expanding its portfolio in lignite mining, thermal power generation, and renewable energy development. His commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and technological advancement has further enhanced the organisation’s position as one of the country’s leading integrated energy companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the entire NLC India Limited workforce. He emphasised that the achievement reflects the collective efforts, innovation, and unwavering commitment of the employees who continue to drive the organisation towards excellence.

The Governance Now PSU Awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected recognitions for Public Sector Undertakings in India. The awards highlight organisations and leaders who demonstrate outstanding governance, innovation, and impact in strengthening the public sector ecosystem.

NLC India Limited continues to focus on expanding its mining and power generation capabilities while actively advancing renewable energy initiatives aligned with the nation’s clean energy transition.