Coca-Cola India Brings #MaidaanSaaf to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Building on its presence at previous ICC tournaments, #MaidaanSaaf is designed to support cleaner stadiums, effective waste segregation, and recyclable recovery at one of the world’s highest-footfall sporting events. The initiative works closely with stadium authorities, housekeeping teams, event partners, recyclers and local stakeholders to strengthen on-ground waste management systems during the tournament.

Anandana, in collaboration with Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation and Greenmyna, will be implementing waste management across stadium venues and ensuring proper segregation and recovery of recyclables and compostables. At the five host stadiums in India and across 30+ matches, #MaidaanSaaf will focus on visible, practical interventions, including clearly marked segregation points, material recovery support, and on-ground awareness aimed at encouraging fans to dispose of waste responsibly thereby enabling efficient collection and recycling.

Central to the initiative are safai saathis – the sanitation and housekeeping workforce whose efforts ensure that large sporting venues function efficiently during high-footfall events. At the stadiums, #MaidaanSaaf will support safai saathis through visible recognition, structured work processes, and better segregation infrastructure, helping them collect, sort, and channel waste responsibly during match days. The initiative also encourages fans to participate through simple actions such as using the right bins and keeping common areas litter-free.

As part of the #MaidaanSaaf activation, sustainable beverage cups will also be introduced at select venues during the tournament. Designed as collectible merchandise for fans, the cups are intended to encourage mindful consumption and responsible disposal.

Commenting on the initiative, Devyani R.L. Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup brings together millions of fans, and with that scale comes a clear responsibility to manage waste thoughtfully. Through Maidaan Saaf, we’re integrating responsible waste disposal into the match-day experience by making segregation and collection more visible and accessible for fans. Our ongoing partnership with the ICC allows us to work closely with local partners on the ground to strengthen waste recovery systems and build awareness that extends beyond the tournament. These efforts are part of our broader focus on improving collection and recycling systems so packaging waste is recovered responsibly and put to purposeful use.”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said, “Delivering a world-class tournament experience extends beyond the action on the field. Through our collaboration with Coca-Cola India and the #MaidaanSaaf initiative, we continue to support cleaner venues and responsible practices while encouraging fans to play an active role in large sporting events.”

The return of #MaidaanSaaf at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 builds on Coca-Cola India’s earlier activations across major sporting events, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. During the 2023 Men’s World Cup, Coca-Cola India also supported the creation of recycled PET country flags and ICC Unity flags, made using recycled material and later recognised by the Limca Book of Records. Together, these efforts reflect a broader focus on responsible waste practices, enabled through partnerships and on-ground systems.

Aligned with Coca-Cola India’s broader packaging waste reduction strategy that includes a partnering to collect approach, #MaidaanSaaf reflects the company’s continued focus on practical, collaborative solutions that support waste recovery while highlighting the people who make these systems work on the ground.

Through #MaidaanSaaf at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Coca-Cola India continues to integrate responsible waste practices into moments that matter most to fans.