Coca-Cola India Enables Hydration Access and Retail Empowerment at Asia's Largest Tribal Festival

As communities and visitors come together for Medaram Jatara 2026 - Asia’s largest tribal congregation, Coca-Cola India, along with its bottling partner - Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., is strengthening its commitment to local ecosystems through large-scale hydration access, retailer enablement, and community-led interventions. An chored in its ‘Locally Yours’ ini tiative, the company is working closely with neighborhood retailers, vendors, and workers to support local livelihoods and create economic opportunities while delivering refreshment at scale.

Across Medaram and nearby towns, local outlets and vendors have been supported with cooling infrastructure and on-ground assistance, helping them set up quickly and serve pilgrims efficiently. Mobile hydration carts, temporary stalls at high-footfall locations, and shaded rest areas have been set up to offer moments of relief to visitors navigating long walks and queues.

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our bottling operations are built to serve moments that matter, and few gatherings match the scale and cultural significance of Medaram Jatara. Working alongside thousands of local retailers, we're ensuring that whether someone stops at a roadside stall or picks up a chilled bottle from their neighborhood store, refreshment is within reach. This is what our supply chain and partnerships are designed to deliver.”

Karan Achpal, Vice President - Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Medaram Jatara is both a cultural landmark and a significant economic driver for the region. The support from the Telangana government has enabled us to mobilize our retail ecosystem to serve millions efficiently. Through our bottling partners and strong local relationships, we're ensuring seamless beverage availability while creating economic opportunities. This model is driving local employment, strengthening retail businesses, and contributing to socio-economic growth that extends well beyond the festival.”

Alongside hydration and retail support, Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation is also working with local authorities on #MaidaanSaaf, a community-led initiative that integrates waste collection with on-ground infrastructure. The effort supports sanitation workers and volunteers while encouraging responsible disposal and recycling. Furthermore, the initiative enables the deployment of public utility infrastructure made from recycled plastic waste, including changing rooms for visitors and benches for public seating, designed to support safety and convenience while demonstrating the practical reuse of post-consumer plastic in large public settings.