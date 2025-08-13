Cohance Lifesciences Announces ₹230 mn Investment and Progress on cGMP Oligonucleotide Facility at Hyderabad, India

Cohance Lifesciences Limited (“Cohance” or “the Company”), a partner of choice for global innovator pharma companies, announced INR 230 million investment and significant progress on its new cGMP oligonucleotide building block manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. This strategic investment strengthens Cohance’s integrated oligonucleotide platform and enhances its position as a preferred partner for emerging modalities.

Cohance brings deep expertise in modified nucleosides and locked nucleic acids (LNA), with a proven track record in complex nucleoside and nucleic acid synthesis at the R&D stage. The new facility will enable the Company to take these high-value chemistries from laboratory scale to full commercial manufacturing, meeting the needs of innovators advancing oligonucleotide-based therapeutics.

Integrated with pilot plant for early-stage synthesis and for non-GMP scale-up, the facility will add fit-for-purpose GMP capacity of up to 700 kg annually, with room for future expansion. This scale, combined with advanced environmental controls including ISO Class 8 clean rooms and RH-controlled areas, is designed to meet the stringent requirements of complex oligonucleotide building block production.

Customer engagements are already underway, with audits planned in the coming quarters. Kilo lab validations and modified nucleotides are in progress, with GMP-grade PMO and LNA amidite validations expected to commence in CY26.

Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman, Cohance Lifesciences, said: “Oligonucleotides are a fast-emerging therapeutic class, and innovators are seeking integrated, cost-efficient partners with scalable GMP capacity. This facility is a high-impact strategic investment that complements our pilot and scale-up assets, positioning Cohance to deliver with speed, quality, and flexibility while expanding our role in next-generation therapeutics.”

This investment follows the Company’s recently announced USD 10 million expansion of cGMP bioconjugation capabilities at NJ Bio in the United States. Together, these investments form part of Cohance’s planned capacity expansion program across high-growth modalities, enhancing its ability to serve global innovators from early development to commercial supply.