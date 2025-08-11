Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Dies Two Months After Shooting – A Look at His Life and Career

Colombia political news: Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, passed away on Monday. He was just 39 years old, and had been in a hospital since Colombian senator shot in the head two months earlier at a campaign rally.

Uribe was hit twice in the head on June 7 in the capital city of Bogota. He spent the months since fighting for his life in the hospital and had several surgeries. He had even experienced some health improvement in July, but in the last weekend his health started to decline and he was diagnosed with a haemorrhage of his central nervous system.

Uribe’s wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, told in an Instagram post early Monday: “You’ll always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love, thank you for being a father to the girls, the best dad to Alejandro.”

“I ask God to show me the way so that I can learn to live without you. Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children,” she added.

Miguel Uribe death took the country back to a violent period in Colombia politics 2025. In the 1980s and 1990s, four presidential candidates were killed in separate attacks. Colombian senator assassination was blamed on drug cartels with ties to right-wing paramilitary death squads.

Miguel Uribe biography

Miguel Uribe was born on January 28, 1986, into a family history that is not easy. His mother Diana Turbay was a journalist, and she was killed during a failed rescue attempt in 1991 when Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel kidnapped her.

Uribe’s family was prominent in the Colombian political circuit. His maternal grandfather Julio Cesar Turbay was the president of Colombia from 1978-1982, and his paternal grandfather Rodrigo Uribe Echavarria was the Liberal Party leader who led the successful 1986 presidential campaign of Virgilio Barco.

Miguel Uribe obituary had fast track in Latin America political violence himself. He had been a well-known legislator for the right-wing Democratic Center party. The potential presidential candidate had gained national attention with his fierce criticism of leftist President Gustavo Petro.