Commission cruise terminal ahead of schedule: Sonowal to VPA

Visakhapatnam: After concluding a two-day visit to Visakhapatnam, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has exuded confidence that Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), which was set up in 1933, will become a world-class port.

On day-one of his stay in the city, he reviewed the performance of the port with the users and other stakeholders and on day two he participated in the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Sammelan at Port Kalavani Stadium along with AP Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of various Central-sponsored schemes. In a facebook posting, he said that he joined Garib Kalyan Sammelan from Visakhapatnam along with beneficiaries of various schemes. "The Prime Minister's margdarshan and touching speech inspires all. It was wonderful today to spend time and interact with the beneficiaries. Their stories are motivational and embody the transformational change in New India," he said in his posting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister in virtual mode interacted with some of the beneficiaries from the farming community. Cheques for Rs 43.45 crore and Rs 4.62 crore were handed over to women farmers of Visakhapatnam at the meeting.

Sonowal said the official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched on March 12, 2021. This is a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023 with focus on five themes.

During interaction with VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, Deputy Chairman Durgesh Dubey and others, Sonowal directed them to make the International Maritime Cruise Terminal being developed by the port in Visakhapatnam under the Sagarmala project operational at the fastest possible time. He said blessed with attractive beaches and picturesque locales, Visakhapatnam has immense potential to become cruise tourism hub.

The port authorities told him that they have set a deadline to complete the work by April, 2023. The Union Minister said the cruise terminal project was undertaken with an outlay of Rs.103 crore as well as mechanisation and modernisation projects being implemented at a cost of nearly Rs1,500 crore at the earliest. He was informed that the expansion of Visakha Container Terminal was completed recently at an estimated cost of Rs 633 crore.

Presently, the Shipping Corporation of India is operating a passenger vessel from Visakhapatnam to Port Blair. Cordelia Cruise is also operating a service from Visakhapatnam to Pondicherry via Chennai from June 8 for a limited time as a stopgap arrangement due to suspension of regular service to Colombo following collapse of economy.

The port officials briefed the Minister on the OR-1 and OR-2 capacity augmentation project worth Rs.167 crore. The project is expected to be ready by September 30, 2023. OR-3 berth has already been made operational.

The fire fighting system at OR-1 & OR-2 is being taken by the port to handle bigger size vessels and is being taken by the port with an investment of Rs 28 crore. The project will be operational by October, 2022.

VPA has taken up the WQ-7 & 8 mechanisation project on PPP mode at an estimated cost of Rs 288.47 crore which is expected to commence operations by January, 2025. This is a multipurpose berth for handling of bulk cargoes through a mechanical conveyor system for improving productivity and shall meet the APPCB norms.