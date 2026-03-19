Commodity inflows plunge 89% to Rs 5,774 cr in Feb

New Delhi: Commodity fund inflows plunged by Rs 45,708 crore in February 2026, even as the asset class overtook peers with an 80.3 per cent annual return, a report said on Wednesday.

"Commodity flows collapsed as gold mania faded, while the money market cooled sharply. Fixed income continued steady outflows, whereas equity flows held relatively firm," the report from Vallum Capital said.The total net asset level flows nearly halved from Rs 1,64,277 crore in January to Rs 73,842 crore in February.

Commodities saw net fund flows decline from Rs 51,483 crore in January to Rs 5,774 crore in February, a drop of about 89 per cent, while money market flows fell to Rs 42,970 crore, down about 45 per cent, the report said. Equity flows moderated from Rs 52,110 crore to Rs 42,017 crore on monthly basis, marking a decline of about 19 per cent.Fixed income net outflows narrowed slightly from Rs 17,037 crore to Rs 16,919 crore.In the commodities sector, gold correction as well as silver saw a sharp dip in February after January's surge, marking sharpest single-month flow reversal across all asset classes.

“February shows January extremes mean-reverting — gold mania cooling, money market normalising, dip-buying emerging in mid/small caps and tech — while fixed income outflows remain entrenched,” the report noted.

Broad market equity funds moderated to Rs 27,254 crore from Rs 30,359 crore. Large-Cap eased to Rs 9,316 crore from Rs 11,007 crore but remained dominant.Notably, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap stocks moved against the trend as the former asset class rose to Rs 3,739 crore from Rs 3,297 crore and latter to Rs 3,055 crore from Rs 2,536 crore, signalling dip-buying in beaten-down segments.Factor funds accelerated to Rs 4,495 crore from Rs 3,116 crore, led by quality at Rs 2,261 crore (from Rs 125 crore) on the back of a new NFO launch absorbing over half the category.