Companies’ intent to hire freshers rise to 74 pc in India, IT sector rebounds

New Delhi: Several industries in India showcase strong recruitment momentum for the first half of 2025, with their plans to hire freshers rising to 74 per cent, according to a report on Thursday.

The overall intent to hire across all categories is 79 per cent, with IT, healthcare and pharma, marketing and advertising and logistics driving the growth, according to TeamLease EdTech’s ‘Career Outlook Report HY1 2025.’

The intent for hiring in the e-commerce and technology startups increased from 61 per cent to 70 per cent, 52 per cent to 66 per cent in manufacturing and engineering and infrastructure touched 62 per cent, up from 59 per cent.

Furthermore, the IT sector has experienced a remarkable recovery, with entry-level hiring intentions surging to 59 per cent compared to 45 per cent in HY2 2024, the report mentioned.

Deep-tech roles seem to be emerging career paths, including roles such as Clinical Bioinformatics Associate, Robotics System Engineer, Sustainability Analyst, Prompt Engineer, AI & Machine Learning Engineer, Cloud Engineer and Cybersecurity Analyst.

Companies are particularly seeking candidates skilled in Robotic Process Automation, Performance Marketing, Network Security, and Financial Risk Analysis to address contemporary business needs.

Beyond technical expertise, employers value computational thinking, interpersonal skills, analytic reasoning, and adaptability as crucial soft skills for entry-level positions, according to the report.

The geographical spread of opportunities continues to favor Bengaluru (78 per cent), Mumbai (65 per cent), Delhi NCR (61 per cent), and Chennai (57 per cent) as primary employment destinations for recent graduates.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said that 74 per cent hiring intent throws a spotlight on the soaring demand in freshers' hiring.

“The key is to develop skills in AI-driven domains, adaptability, and digital competencies to secure meaningful roles in India's dynamic job market. Freshers need to smartly analyse the skills in demand and add them to their portfolio to bridge the gap and drive their ambitions to fruition,” he suggested.