Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023...Compugra is in an expansion mode, to increase its resource base to 100 in India. Compugra Software India Pvt Ltd the Indian subsidiary of Compugra Systems Inc. (CSI), a New Jersey, America headquartered with an Indian base at Hyderabad chalked out its growth plans.

Disclosing this in a press note issued today CEO – Rammohan Vedantham, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and formerly associated with TCS, IBM, iGate, and Genisys, who has over 30 years of Indian experience said his Vision to build a $100 million IT Group.

The group is currently offering IT services, Software development, Cyber Security, Design and development, Microcircuits and components, Module subsystems, Electronic Board Manufacturing and System Integration.

The group currently has over INR 80 crore turnover. The Indian operation records INR 3 crores

The company has presently a resource base of 150, out of which 50 are in India and rest in New Jersey USA. Soon we will increase our resource base in India to 100, informed Rammohan Vedantham. We have also forayed into Electronics and allied Engineering sectors, added Rammohan Vedantham.

Compugra Software India signed contracts with Akkodis India. Compugra Inc, the parent organisation, signed an agreement with GE USA. It also signed an SI VAR collaboration agreement with LG Electronics. Compugra Inc will provide resell iT100 with value-added solutions in HR and security systems

The pandemic has posed a myriad of challenges and new prospects for ITeS. We expect the slowdown of ITes, so we are eying on sunrise sectors such as Electronics, Engineering etc.

Compugra Systems, Inc. is an ERP solutions company ‘Practicing” SAP consulting; Business Intelligence, Oracle, SalesForce, Microsoft and Java Technologies. We offer comprehensive IT solutions ranging from IT consulting and technology deployment to product development. We specialize in providing enterprise—wide software solutions to diverse business sectors worldwide, informed Rammohan Vedantham.

Compugra Software India Pvt Ltd Hyderabad is growing. Our India centre offers IT Professional services, Electronic parts, Electronics professionals, and software development.

We developed two platforms hireandrecruit.com, an effective and efficient interface for USA Staffing. mason4us.com, construction management software, he added

We are also happy to appoint Mrs Rajitha Kompally as Legal Counsel and Advisor. Mr. Srinivas, Director, Compugra India added that Mrs. Kompally will advise and formulate contracts and business processes in India and USA.

Media Contact: Solus Media, D. Ramchandram, Mobile: 98484042020