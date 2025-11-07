Continuing its steady growth in line with its 2033 targets, Turkish Airlines reported 1.1 billion USD Profit from Main Operations in the third quarter of 2025

Announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, Turkish Airlines continued its uninterrupted growth during a period marked by extraordinary developments around the world. Despite the uncertainties brought by trade disruptions and the engine-related challenges in the aviation industry, our Company carried 27.2 million passengers during the quarter – marking the highest third-quarter figure in its history. Sustaining growth for 18 consecutive quarters, our Company increased its passenger capacity by 8.2%, compared to the same period last year, pushing it 43% above pre-pandemic levels.

During the July–September 2025 period, Turkish Airlines’ total revenues rose by 4.9% year-over-year to approximately 7 billion USD, thanks to strong contributions from passenger operations. Passenger revenues climbed by 6.1% with favorable demand in response to higher capacity. Despite the growth in total revenues, the softening in yields and ongoing cost pressures in the third quarter led to a 21.3% year-on-year decrease in Profit from Main Operations to 1.1 billion USD.

Commenting on 2025 third quarter results, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, stated; “The profit we achieved in the third quarter of 2025 once again underscored Turkish Airlines’ adaptability under a wide range of operational conditions through its diversified revenue structure. As Türkiye’s most valuable brand on the international stage and a global leader in worldwide aviation sector, we will continue to grow and invest in line with our 2033 strategy. Our focus goes beyond profitability – we are committed to achieving long-term and sustainable success.”

In the third quarter of 2025, EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent) which indicates our Company’s operational cash generation capacity, was recorded at 2.1 billion USD with a margin of 29.6%. Reflecting the strong forward bookings, the full-year 2025 EBITDAR margin is expected to remain within the Company’s long-term target range of 22%–24%.

Turkish Airlines continued its efforts to expand its commercial partnerships without interruption in the third quarter of 2025 as well. In addition to codeshare agreements signed with various airlines around the world, our Company reached an agreement with one of Spain’s leading airlines, Air Europa, for the acquisition of minority stake. Through this agreement, Turkish Airlines aims to strengthen its global connectivity while enhancing passenger and cargo network between Türkiye and Spain, increasing the number of tourists visiting Türkiye, and contributing further to the country’s economy by opening new tourism markets in Latin America.

Aiming to expand its fleet to over 800 aircraft by 2033, the national flag carrier of Türkiye increased its number of aircraft by 8.4% year-on-year as of September 2025, bringing the number of aircraft to 506 despite ongoing bottlenecks in aircraft production. To further enhance operational efficiency, flexibility, and passenger comfort, Turkish Airlines concluded negotiations with Boeing for 50 firm and 25 option orders of B787-9/10 aircraft, along with 100 firm and 50 option orders of B737-8/10 MAX aircraft.