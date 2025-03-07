Coromandel International Doubles the Sulphur Manufacturing Capacity in Visakhapatnam to 50,000 MT

Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers, has inaugurated its second Sulphur manufacturing plant at its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam site is the company’s wholly backward integrated unit and produces approximately 12 LMT of complex fertilisers along with Phosphoric acid and Sulphuric acid. The site also hosts a Sulphur Fertiliser plant with 25000 MT production capacity. With the inauguration of this new plant, the company’s Sulphur fertiliser capacity is doubled, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality bentonite Sulphur fertilisers to the farmers.

This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening Coromandel’s presence in the specialty nutrients market, reinforcing its commitment to Indian agriculture. The event was graced by Mr. S Sankarasubramanian, MD & CEO, Coromandel International Limited, Mr. Avinash Thakur, Business Head, Specialty Nutrient and Organic Fertilisers, and other senior team members.

Sulphur is an essential nutrient for plant growth, playing a crucial role in protein synthesis, enzyme function, and overall crop productivity. In India, Sulphur deficiency is a growing concern due to factors like intensive cropping, imbalanced fertiliser use, and declining organic matter in soil. By increasing its Bentonite Sulphur capacity, Coromandel aims to provide Indian farmers with high-quality, affordable, and sustainable nutrient solutions to improve soil health and maximize yields.

The new plant is equipped with advanced German technology and capabilities to fortify Sulphur fertilisers with multiple micronutrients, addressing the evolving nutrient deficiencies in Indian soil. Beyond production, this facility also sets the stage for research and development for introducing new Sulphur variants designed to meet the crop and geography specific needs of Indian agriculture.

Speaking at the inauguration, S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Coromandel International Limited said, “At Coromandel we believe in delivering innovative and sustainable Agri solutions to the farmers. By continuously augmenting our infrastructure and expanding capacities, we are ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers that promote long-term soil health and at the same time enhance productivity. Over the next 4-5 years, this plant will play a crucial role in effectively meeting the growing demand for Bentonite Sulphur fertilisers across India. This milestone aligns with our long-term vision of advancing agricultural growth through technology and farmer-focused initiatives.”

Coromandel’s broader vision to drive agricultural innovation, support sustainable farming practices beyond the NPKs and DAP is depicted through the Sulphur capacity expansion at the Visakhapatnam. With this initiative, Coromandel reaffirms its leadership in providing science-backed, farmer-centric solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the agriculture sector.