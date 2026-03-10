Coromandel International Launches Gromor Gram initiative Across 12 States to Strengthen Last-Mile Farmer connectivity

Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers and a part of the Murugappa Group, has introduced Gromor Gram model initiative in 101 villages across 12 states (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat), creating dedicated local hubs to deliver agronomy expertise, practical demonstrations and technology-enabled services to farming community.

Each Gromor Gram village will offer farmers access to on-ground services such as soil and leaf testing, crop advisory, demonstration plots and agri-drone spraying. The initiative addresses a long-standing gap between scientific agronomic research and on-field farming practices. Drawing on Coromandel’s deep-rooted understanding of Indian agriculture, Gromor Gram is designed to strengthen agricultural extension by translating research-led insights into simple, actionable practices that farmers can adopt with confidence.

The multi-state inauguration also marked the launch of Nutri Connect App, Coromandel’s digital advisory platform, that provides farmers with data-driven, personalised guidance on cropping and plant nutrition. It provides easy access to on-demand services such as soil and leaf testing, drone spraying, field visits and demonstrations, while giving farmers a simple way to raise queries, register complaints and locate nearby Nutri-Clinics. With additional utilities like mandi price updates and tank-mix guidance, the platform supports better decision making by the farmers throughout the crop cycle. Together, the Gromor Gram villages and the Nutri Connect app will deliver region-specific, science-led agronomic interventions, making advanced farming support more accessible at the last mile.

Building on this initiative, Coromandel plans to expand the Gromor Gram network in a phased manner, while deepening digital integration through Nutri Connect and scaling technology-enabled agronomy solutions to drive sustainable improvements in productivity and farm profitability. The current focus areas of the Gromor Gram programme collectively engage over 75,000 farmers.