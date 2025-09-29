Coromandel International Limited's Empowering Initiative Enhances Lives of Over 100 Children at Ananda Nilayam Social Welfare Hostel

Coromandel International Limited, a leading provider of innovative agri-solutions, has made a significant impact on the lives of vulnerable children through the construction of a state-of-the-art hostel room and Kitchen-cum-Dining Hall at Ananda Nilayam Social Welfare Hostel in Kakinada. This development marks a meaningful step toward ensuring dignity, safety, and community for more than 100 children, including those without parental support.

The facility's inauguration by Amir Alvi, Chief Operating Officer of Coromandel International, was attended by key officials including Mr. Trinadha, District Chief Planning Officer, and Mr. Srinivas, Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department. This project exemplifies Coromandel’s unwavering commitment to community upliftment by providing a nurturing environment that enhances the well-being and future prospects of these children.

The new dining hall enables all children to eat together, fostering a sense of community, belonging, and emotional security. It also elevates hygiene standards, promoting better health outcomes. Such transformations go beyond infrastructure—they create empowering spaces that nurture hope, confidence, and resilience among children who need it most.

In a heartfelt gesture, members of the Coromandel Ladies Welfare Association distributed sanitary kits to the children, symbolizing holistic support for their health and dignity. Mr. Alvi and Mr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Unit Head – Kakinada, personally interacted with the children, sharing moments of encouragement and care.

Commenting on the initiative, Amir Alvi said, ““This dining hall represents more than just infrastructure, it is a space that supports health, dignity, and togetherness for the children of Ananda Nilayam. It is deeply fulfilling to see the smiles on their faces and to know that we are contributing to a more secure and hopeful future for them.”.”

This project exemplifies Coromandel International’s ongoing dedication to creating safe, supportive environments for children and communities, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate citizen driving meaningful social change.