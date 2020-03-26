Coronavirus: What you can do if you lose your job in these times?

The cold but hard reality of life and the job market is almost the same, none of the two is permanent and can take a hit at any point in time. Currently, both of them are standing on the same page amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world.

The virus first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected almost 4.45 lakh people and claimed 19,767 lives across the world till date. It has had an impact even in India and more than 600 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country and it has claimed 10 lives until the report was filed.

Following its spread in India, the government has announced a 21-day lockdown for every individual across the country except those engaged in essential services. The coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has resulted in a temporary closure of the companies but certain companies have also provided work from home option to its employees. This means the commerce has screeched to a halt and heightened the level of fear and uncertainties.

We as employees – permanent or contractual - don't have a grasp of what will happen the next day. But, it is clear that the executives are going to enact hiring freezes and may go for cut costs, which means massive downsizing due to lower revenue and lack of profits.

Actually, we are entering a new, uncharted and frightening period and no one knows what the next day holds for us, i.e. will we have a job the next day or not. Such a thought makes every person sweat and he/she look towards his/her bank accounts, savings, fixed deposits, investment and insurance among others.

It's really easy to plummet into despair if you lose your job but the question is what a person can do if he/she doesn't have a job the next day.

Here is a suggestion, which is painful but crucial to-do list for anyone who's been laid off should follow:

It's hard to do, but you need to stop the negative thoughts: Acknowledge your emotions and move on and focus on the future and try to reconnect with everyone with whom you have worked across your career. Reconnecting and talking with them will help you in getting a few leads or an encouragement that will help you control your emotion. At the same time, remember to focus on your marketable skills.

Inform everyone even to strangers: Saying I am unemployed may take a hit to your self-esteem but people including your family and friends can't be of any help to you if they are not aware of your situation. Letting people know you're available for new opportunities is the first step in getting your job search off the ground. However, when you are talking about your situation than make sure that you are focused on what you want to do next – rather than what happened.

Have a look on your finances and create a budget: Knowledge is power and that's why being aware of the finances that you have will help you in preparing a budget being away from accumulating debt at a time when you can least afford it. This budgeting may lead you to shrink your expenditure and make certain adjustments in terms of choices. Doing so will not only prevent a bad situation from getting worse but will also motivate you to find a new job, fast.

Invest in your personal development: There is an old saying that "It takes money to make money." So don't think about spending in enhancing your skills by spending a part of the limited money that you have and enrol yourself in a class to polish on the skills that you have and learn something new that may help you in getting something better than what you had last time.

Revamp your resume: It is a popular saying that your cover page and resume talks much about you that's why you should update your resume before you start applying for jobs. Your resume is going to be read by the applicant tracking systems (ATS) that employers use as well as by hiring managers. Be sure to include your most relevant skills and match your qualifications to the job. That will give you the best shot at getting selected for an interview.

Prepare your narrative: Definitely, you will try to put your layoff behind you but it will hunt you during the interview and that's why you should come up with an honest but professional narrative. But, you will have to practice the same a lot.

Google Yourself: Google your name to see what potential employers will get to know about you when they check you out. Make sure that comes up in the search results is positive and appropriate.

Update your LinkedIn profile: If applying for professional positions that make sure that the employer will have a look at your LinkedIn profile. So, update your LinkedIn profile, making sure all the information matches what is on your resume.

Clean up your social media accounts: There is a need to clean your social media accounts as they are going to be on the list of what shows up when you search for yourself. Make sure that your posts are fit for the public to see if not, clean them and adjust your privacy settings.