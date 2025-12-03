Corporate tax revenue up 115% to Rs 4.58L cr in 5 yrs

New Delhi: India’s corporate tax collection has more than doubled from Rs4,57,719 crore in 2020-21 to Rs9,86,767 crore in 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary told in the Rajya Sabha, aid in a written reply to a question, that the RBI, in the article ‘Resilience and Revival: India’s Private Corporate Sector’ in its monthly bulletin for October 2025, has stated that during Covid, despite contraction in sales, decline in raw material cost due to softening of commodity prices, subdued wage growth, along with the favorable base effect, net profit at aggregate level rose sharply by 115.6 per cent.

Consequently, net profit margin surpassed its pre-Covid level. During post-Covid period, with a sharp rebound in sales growth led by pent-up demand, corporates’ profit increased significantly from Rs2.5 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs7.1 lakh crore during 2024-25.

The corresponding increase in corporate taxes between FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25 is more than 200 per cent despite a reduction in corporate rates, the minister stated.

Chaudhary said that corporate tax rates have been gradually reduced over the years since 2016 to promote growth, boost investment and create more job opportunities. At the same time, exemptions and incentives available to the corporates have also been phased out to simplify the tax system. The Finance Act, 2016, reduced corporate tax rates to 29 per cent of the total income.