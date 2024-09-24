Corteva Agriscience’s Bold New Program to Drive 2 Million Women to the Forefront of India’s Agri-Value Chain by 2030

Corteva Agriscience, a global agriculture leader, is launching a comprehensive program to support two million women across India’s agri-value chain by 2030. By providing targeted support, tools, and resources, Corteva aims to enable women as farmers, researchers, and entrepreneurs. The initiative promotes equitable access to resources and decision-making roles, enhancing productivity improvement techniques, and enhancing food security. This program goes beyond traditional corporate responsibility, driving a movement that integrates gender parity, sustainable development, and economic growth.

At the launch of this initiative, Subroto Geed- President South Asia, Corteva Agriscience, stated, “Women are the backbone of rural life and agriculture. Corteva is committed to improving their incomes and lives through access to better farming methods, education, and sustainable farming practices. We hope this focus will accelerate India’s path to becoming a developed nation. Proud to embrace this social responsibility, taking a step toward a Viksit Bharat.

Anuja Kadian - Government & Industry Affairs Director (Asia Pacific), Corteva Agriscience, highlighted, “Our 2 million initiative links gender equality, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. By equipping women with tools, knowledge, and resources, Corteva is paving the way for women to lead in sustainable development, supporting India's goals of economic empowerment, food security, and sustainability.”

Our programs aim to enable women across the agri value chain:

· Developing women led Farmer Producer Organizations and women farmers: Through women only Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives, Corteva aims to create an inclusive ecosystem integrating women across the agri-value chain. By promoting climate-smart practices like Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), carbon sequestration, soil health management, and water conservation, Corteva is integrating environmental stewardship with economic growth of rural women.

· Developing women in STEM: Corteva will provide capacity-building, and mentorship to female STEM students, cultivating future leaders and innovators for a more sustainable, inclusive agricultural sector.

· Developing rural and ag communities: Corteva is investing in improved infrastructure such as clean water, and storage facilities. These initiatives boost agricultural productivity and ensure women farmers have the resources they need for success. Additionally, Corteva’s programs will prioritize health, wellness, financial literacy, and business skills by providing access to essential services, thereby supporting women farmers in leading healthier and more prosperous lives while driving sustainable agricultural growth.

Corteva’s 2 million initiative empowers women as drivers of agricultural growth and innovation. These efforts aim to advance innovation, economic development, food security, and create a more inclusive agricultural sector.