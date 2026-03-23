Credai Hyderabad hails Telangana’s landmark TDR reforms

Hyderabad: CredaiHyderabad has welcomed the Telangana government’s latest reforms to Transferable Development Rights (TDR), describing them as a “landmark step” toward boosting urban development and improving ease of doing business in the real estate sector.

The industry body expressed gratitude to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for issuing amendments under G.O.Ms. No.95 through the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. The changes revise provisions of the Telangana Building Rules-2012 and aim to streamline TDR utilisation while encouraging vertical growth. According to Credai Hyderabad, the reforms reflect a “visionary and responsive approach” by the state government, balancing regulatory flexibility with sustainable urban expansion. The body noted that the updated rules provide long-awaited clarity to developers and introduce incentives that could accelerate high-rise construction across Hyderabad and other urban centres. Among the key changes, the government has redefined high-rise buildings by setting the threshold height at 21 metres or more, excluding non-functional structural components such as lift machine rooms and water tanks. This revision is expected to remove ambiguity in classification and approvals.

The reforms also extend TDR benefits to mid-sized plots. Buildings between 18 metres and 21 metres in height on plots ranging from 750 square metres to 2,000 square metres can now utilise TDR, a move that industry stakeholders say will unlock development potential for smaller builders. Setback norms have also been relaxed. For non-high-rise structures, developers can now avail setback relaxations through TDR, while high-rise buildings are allowed up to 10 per cent relaxation, subject to maintaining a minimum seven-metre clearance on all sides.