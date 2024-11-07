Crimson Becomes the First Indian School to Receive WELL Health-Safety Certification for Measures to Boost Physical and Mental Wellbeing

City-based Crimson has become the first Indian school operating platform to receive the prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating (WELL HSR) from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Five Crimson school buildings and facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, spanning over an area of 541,530 sq ft and housing nearly 10,972 students and teachers, have received the certification for meeting 16 out of 29 criteria including filtered and breathable air, purified and drinkable water, cleaning and sanitization procedures, innovation and emergency prevention and preparedness, among others.

The certified Crimson Schools in Hyderabad include St. Andrews School in Suchitra and Keesara and St. Michaels School, Alwal while in Bengaluru, Winmore Academy in Whitefield and Jakkur received the world-renowned certification. So far, only 14 educational and professional training institutes across the world have received the certification for ensuring they address a range of acute health threats through facility operations and management strategies to help leaders meet immediate needs of an emergency such as COVID-19, and prioritize the long-term health and safety of students, staff and visitors.

“Our children and the staff spend a considerable time of a day in school – according to findings, by the time a student completes high school, they may have spent over 15,000 hours in school. Therefore, it is compellingly urgent to ensure they are in a space that protects and boosts their physical health and mental wellbeing. The certification is a testament to our people-first approach and elevates Crimson Schools among a select group of institutions globally that are recognized for exceptional health and safety measures. Infrastructure and safety are two of the most important factors parents consider when choosing a school, and this certification gives Crimson a distinct edge in both areas to create a healthy and secure learning environment for our students, and offers parents the reassurance that we support their children’s long-term well-being,” said Vishal Goel, Co-Founder, Crimson Schools.

A globally acclaimed certification, WELL Health-Safety Rating (WELL HSR) is based on rigorous evidence and research and developed in collaboration with over 600 experts in public health, building science, and facility management. Instuituted by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), WELL is being implemented in over 40,000 locations in more than 124 countries, encompassing over 4.7 bn sq ft of real estate around the world.



























