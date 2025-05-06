Live
Crown Vet Expands in Hyderabad with New Clinic in Gachibowli
Crown Vet, India’s leading chain of modern veterinary clinics, is proud to announce the launch of its newest clinic—Crown Vet Gachibowli—marking another step in its promise to bring high-quality, compassionate veterinary care to more pet families across India.
Located at Maple Celestia, Jayabheri Enclave, the 1,400 sq. ft. clinic is equipped with best-in-class medical infrastructure, including digital X-ray, ultrasound, in-house pathology using IDEXX analysers, and advanced surgical and diagnostic capabilities. The clinic will cater exclusively to canines and felines, providing a full suite of services such as:
● General Consultations
● Surgery
● Preventive Health Plans
● In-House Pathology
● Dermatology
● Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
● Pet Dental Care
● Pet Nutritional
● On-site Pharmacy
● Hospitalisation and in patient care
With this brand new clinic opening, Crown Vet now operates three clinics across Hyderabad (2 other locations being Hitech City and Banjara Hills) building on the city’s deep love for pets and growing demand for trustworthy veterinary services. Crown Vet, Gachibowli, will operate from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
They will extend to 24/7 service in the near future.
“With the launch of our Gachibowli clinic, we continue our mission of making world-class, compassionate veterinary care accessible to more pet families. Every Crown Vet clinic is built on the belief that pets deserve not just medical expertise, but empathy, respect, and unwavering commitment to their well-being,” — Pratapsinh Gaekwad, Founder, Crown Vet“As we mark the opening of our tenth clinic, we’re proud of how far Crown Vet has come in our mission to provide high-quality medical care for pets across India. Our collaboration with Mars Veterinary Health, the world’s leading petcare provider, has been instrumental in helping us train our doctors and support staff to global standards. This milestone reflects our commitment to excellence and our growing presence across six cities.” - Sheroy Wadia, CEO Crown Vet
As India’s pet population grows and expectations around veterinary services evolve, Crown Vet remains committed to setting new benchmarks in pet healthcare—driven by technology, empathy, and excellence.