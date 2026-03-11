Crude oil falls sharply, slips below $90/bbl on hopes of de-esclation in West Asia

New Delhi: Global oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, slipping below $90 per barrel after US President Donald Trump signalled that the war in the Middle East could end soon.Brent crude futures dropped as much as 10.85 per cent to an intraday low of $88.22 per barrel from the previous close of $98.96. By around 11 am, Brent was trading at $92.50, down 6.44 per cent.

US crude futures were also lower at $87.94 per barrel, declining more than 7 per cent. During the session, prices touched $84.43, nearly 30 per cent below the recent peak of $119.48.Oil had surged past $100 a barrel on Monday after the conflict involving Iran disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Prices eased after Trump suggested the US campaign against Iran would conclude “very soon” once Tehran no longer has the capability to develop weapons threatening the US, Israel or their allies.Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the recent spike in oil prices was a temporary cost linked to confronting Iran’s nuclear threat.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that the recent rise in crude prices is unlikely to significantly impact inflation in India for now. Meanwhile, the oil ministry has set up a committee to review LPG supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial cylinders hit the hospitality sector, raising fears that restaurants may shut down if supplies are not restored soon.

Restaurant associations say the shortage is spreading, with eateries in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru already struggling to secure cooking gas. The ministry said a committee of three Executive Directors from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been formed to review requests for LPG supply to restaurants, hotels and other industries.

The crunch comes as the widening Middle East conflict disrupted fuel supplies, including LPG imports to India. The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which India receives 85–90 per cent of its LPG imports, has forced the government to prioritise domestic cooking gas supplies for households. India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with 87 per cent used by households and the rest by commercial establishments. Around 62 per cent of the country’s LPG demand is met through imports.