Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 06 August, 2021

Highlights

  • Currency exchange today, 06 August 2021: The Indian currency has seen a fall against US Dollar today.
  • Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.

The Indian rupee against dollar on Wednesday has ended at 74.09800 with a fall of 11 paise. The currencies differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87.61500 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 06 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD 74.098
2 1 EUR 87.615
3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.156
4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1724
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7531
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD 74.10 INR
5 USD 370.49 INR
10 USD 740.98 INR
50 USD 3704.90INR
100 USD 7409.80 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR
 USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.13 USD
50 INR 0.67 USD
100 INR 1.35 USD


