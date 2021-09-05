Currency update today: Indian rupee against United States Dollar on 05 September 2021
- Currency exchange rate today, 05 September 2021: The Indian currency rate slashed against US Dollar today.
- Here are the exchange rates of other currencies concerning the Indian rupee.
The Indian rupee against the United States dollar has ended at 72.99 with. The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally and is updated frequently. The Indian rupee after gaining momentum recently has seen a fall from last four days
The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at 86.74 against the EURO.
The Indian rupee on the other hand has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 05 September 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|72.99
|2
|1 EUR
|86.74
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|101.21
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|19.87
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.46
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|72.99 INR
|5 USD
|364.95 INR
|10 USD
|729.90 INR
|50 USD
|3649.50 INR
|100 USD
|7299.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.15 USD
|50 INR
|0.69 USD
|100 INR
|1.37 USD
