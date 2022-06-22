Cyient launches AI platform to accelerate hyper-automation

This platform was built on a plug-and-play model with an integrated dashboard, enabling 50% faster time to market while delivering 30% cost savings through efficient test coverage and better productivity

Hyderabad: Cyient, a global technology solutions company, launched an AI-powered Framework for Automated System and Software Testing (CyFAST) to accelerate end-to-end test automation. The platform enables test automation across web, mobile, desktop, and embedded application and hardware devices, providing a comprehensive environment for managing testing projects.

The conversion of physical products into digital products enabling core functions through software has accelerated over the last few years, with multiple factors driving enterprise engineering teams' investments. Enterprises have spent about $250 billion in 2021, on smart, connected, and autonomous products, with expectations of 15-20 per cent CAGR through 2025.

Rajaneesh Kini, CTO, Cyient said, "While this platform's benefits will have a bearing on almost every sector. It has been built on a plug-and-play model with an integrated dashboard, enabling 50 per cent faster time to market while delivering 30 per cent cost savings through efficient test coverage and better productivity."

While more than 90 per cent of enterprises are actively thinking about integrating software and digital technologies in their products, only 25 per cent have managed to scale their initiatives across multiple product lines and geographies, indicating huge potential for future growth. This innovative platform enables efficient testing of complex systems and software, leveraging cognitive intelligence.