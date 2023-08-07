Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla

Pune: Cyrus Poonawalla Group, a diversified group of businesses across Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Finance, Clean Energy, Hospitality & Realty and Aviation appoints Mr. Keki Mistry, former HDFC Ltd. CEO & Vice Chairman as the Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services ventures spearheaded by Mr. Adar Poonawalla.

With over 4 decades of experience, Mr. Mistry is one of the most respected professionals in the Indian Financial Services industry. Mr. Mistry had served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd since 2010. Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an Additional & Non- Executive Director (Non-Independent) on 30th June 2023. He is also the Non-Executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

Welcoming Keki on board Mr. Adar Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO Serum Institute of India said, “To begin with, Keki's unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility.”

Mr. Keki Mistry stated, “As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd - I am excited to guide the financial services businesses spearheaded by Adar in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns. I look forward to working with the young & dynamic management teams by leveraging my operating and board experience in financial services."

About Cyrus Poonawalla Group:

The Cyrus Poonawalla Group of Companies, based in Pune, India, spans Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Finance, Clean Energy, Hospitality & Realty, and Aviation. Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966, now led by CEO Adar Poonawalla as India's top biotech firm and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. The group's diversified businesses include Poonawalla Fincorp, Poonawalla Clean Energy, and ventures in Hospitality & Realty. Adar established the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation in 2011, focusing on healthcare, education, clean water, sanitation, and environment initiatives.