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Deepak Reddy appointed as Bajaj General Insurance CEO
Hyderabad: The Board of Directors of Bajaj General Insurance Limited, a material unlisted subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, approved the appointment of Deepak Reddy as CEO Designate of the company, effective January 1, 2027.
He will take charge as MD & CEO on April 1, 2027, subject to approval of IRDAI.Dr. TapanSinghel will continue as MD & CEO until March 31, 2027, ensuring a seamless transition. Deepak Reddy brings over three decades of experience in financial services, having held senior leadership positions at Bajaj Finserv, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and MIRC Electronics.
Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited, said: “Few leaders have the distinction of building an institution from the ground up. Tapan is one of them. From its early years as a joint venture to its evolution into a wholly Bajaj-owned company, he has played a defining role in shaping Bajaj General Insurance into one of India’s most trusted general insurers.”
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