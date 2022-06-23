Delhi industries dept top brass visits Sri City

Sri City: Niharika Rai, Secretary-Cum-Commissioner, Industries, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), accompanied by Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, , Managing Director, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) and two other officials visited Sri City on Thursday. Sri City's President (Operations) Satish Kamat presented the guests about Sri City's existing world-class infrastructure, distinctive features, commercial possibilities, government incentives, and elements that contribute to the 'ease of doing business.'

He discussed the various possibilities available, such as developed plots, ready-built factories, and custom-built units to meet the specific demands of small and medium-sized businesses. "We would be happy to contribute our ideas for use in developing any big projects," said Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, in reference to some of the challenges faced and solutions adopted during the early phases of development.

Niharika Rai appreciated the efforts made by the leadership of Sri City in creating such a large industrial park. She said, "We are all quite delighted and enchanted with the top-notch facilities and business-friendly environment at Sri City. This is a shining example of a significant industrial infrastructure development project in the nation."