Della Leaders Club opens Hyd Chapter

Hyderabad: Serial entrepreneur & community builderJimmy Mistry announced Della Leaders Club (DLC) Hyderabad Chapter Board under the Presidency of Balaji Reddy, Executive director, Vamsiram Builder & Developers Ltd. DLC is a highly curated technology-enabled global platform focuses on knowledge exchange, lifestyle guidance and social responsibility while building a support ecosystem for leaders globally. Being a first-generation entrepreneur, Jimmy strongly believes that modern leaders, especially in the post pandemic world, will benefit greatly from the knowledge and experiences from global leaders. His vision for DLC is to create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a “Life of success to a Life of significance”.