Despite fall in crude oil prices, petrol prices have remained steady on March 26

Petrol prices have remained remained steady despite the fall in the rates of crude oil. The petrol price per liter in Hyderabad remained at Rs 73.97 per liter and diesel price at Rs 67.82 per liter for the last week or so.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol prices have remained stable at Rs 74.61 and diesel at Rs 68.52. The prices are similar in Vijayawada. The rices have remained stable at Rs 74.21 and Rs.68.15.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital Delhi. The price of petrol continues to be stable at Rs 69.59 while the diesel prices have also recorded at Rs 62.29. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.75.30 and diesel remained steady at Rs.65.21.

Crude oil prices have fallen in the international market. Brent crude oil fell 0.70 percent to $ 29.78 a barrel. The price of WTI crude oil fell by 1.10 per cent to $ 24.22 a barrel.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.