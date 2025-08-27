Did Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Just Hand Over All His Money to Kapil Sharma on Netflix’s 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3'?

The latest episode of ' The Great Indian Kapil Show' delivered a laughter riot with India’s leading entrepreneurs taking center stage. BOAT’s Aman Gupta, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma joined Kapil Sharma for an evening filled with wit, banter, and inspiring anecdotes.

Business met banter as Kapil dived into their journeys, quirks, and secrets, sprinkling in his trademark humour that even left the CEOs tongue-tied.

Acknowledging Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s humble beginnings, Kapil asked him about his luxury spending habits. Vijay quipped that one should always stay in “best survival mode” while spending money and confessed that his ultimate stress-buster was golgappe. Hmmmm, that made fans wonder if he also lived by the motto “paytm karo” after he was done with his goals and gappes.

When Kapil cheekily asked how much money was enough to live a good life, Vijay replied, “1–2 lakh per month.” Without missing a beat, Kapil shot back, “Utna rakh ke baaki hume Paytm kar denge?”

The conversation grew even funnier when Vijay spoke about his small-town roots and struggles with English during engineering college. He recalled studying from both Hindi and English books side by side, “ek mein likha tha pratirodh, aur doosre mein resistance!” Kapil, in his signature style, quipped, “Suddenly mujhe realisation hua hai… mujhe toh itni Hindi bhi nahi aati!”

Vijay then praised Kapil, saying, “Aap iss baat ka ek example ho ke bhasha kabhi success ka maadhyam nahi hoti.” Ghazal Alagh added that India was truly going global, with so many Indian CEOs leading the world’s biggest companies.

Laughter, inspiration, and a whole lot of golgappa talk made this episode a blockbuster blend of success and stand-up. Fans tuned in eagerly on 23rd August, on Netflix’s 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3'!



