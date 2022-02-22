Dillip Guru is new SVP at CtrlS

Hyderabad: CtrlS Datacenter Limited, has announced the appointment of Dillip Guru as its Senior Vice President International DC Expansion and Renewable Energy and Edge Strategy. At CtrlS, he will be responsible for providing strategic direction in the company's efforts to expand in international markets.

An industry veteran with 27 years of experience, Dillip joins the company from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he played a key role as the Head of Energy Strategy APAC based out of Singapore. Prior to Amazon, he has worked with GE, Vestas, and Power Grid Corporation of India in different leadership roles.

Dillip is a postgraduate in management from National University of Singapore and holds a degree in electrical engineering from NIT Rourkela.