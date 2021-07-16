Domestic markets end flat; Sensex fell 19 points & Nifty ends above 15,900 mark

Domestic equity indices ended almost flat on Friday, July 16, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent to 53,140.06. The Nifty 50 index lost 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,923.40. The Nifty bank index dropped 155.85 points or 0.43 per cent and closed at 35,751.80.

In the broader markets outperformed the market, the S&P BSE MidCap gained 0.45 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.38 per cent.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1786 shares rose and 1413 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 23 stocks advanced, while 26 stocks declined and one remain unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi's laboratories (up 3.46 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.95 per cent), UltraTech Cement (up 1.82 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.50 per cent) and Power Grid (up 35 per cent). The top five losers were HCL Technologies (down 3.25 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 1.81 per cent), Infosys (down 1.52 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.49 per cent) and Adani Ports (down 1.44 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide was at 18,89,28,123 with 40,66,605 deaths. India reported 4,30,422 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,12,531 deaths while 3,01,83,876 patients have been discharged, data showed.

India's exports in June 2021

India's overall exports in June 2021 are estimated to be $49.85 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 31.87% over the same period last year. Overall imports in June this year are estimated to be $52.18 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 73.65 per cent over the same period last year. India's overall exports from April to June this year are estimated to be $147.64 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 50.24 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports from April to June this year are estimated to be $156.58 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 80.75 per cent over the same period last year.

Japan's GDP Forecast

The Bank of Japan held steady on monetary policy. Japan's central bank downgraded its real GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8 per cent growth.